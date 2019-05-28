Big 12 showdown: Texas golf advances to NCAA semifinals to face Oklahoma St
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KXAN) — Texas golf advanced to the NCAA D1 Championship semifinals after Longhorn freshman Parker Coody clinched the decisive match against Oklahoma's Garett Reband for the 3-2 overall match victory.
Coody birdied his 17th hole against Reband for a 1 Up lead that he didn't relinquish on the final hole as the Longhorns eliminated their Red River rivals.
Texas freshman Cole Hammer dominated his match against Patrick Welch winning 7&5. Texas senior Steven Chervony defeated Blaine Hale 4&3.
The Longhorns continue the Big 12 tour in the NCAA semifinals facing defending champion, Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are led by two of the best college golfers in the sport with Viktor Hovland and NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff.
The Longhorns are definitely the underdogs, relying on three freshmen against the powerful Cowboys.
Live Semifinal Updates (provided by golfstat.com)
Oklahoma State leads 2-1-2
|No. 1 Oklahoma State
|vs.
|No. 5 Texas
|Viktor Hovland
|All Square thru 4
|Spencer Soosman
|Matthew Wolff
|TEX 1 up thru 4
|Cole Hammer
|Hayden Wood
|OK ST 1 up thru 2
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Eckroat
|All Square thru 3
|Parker Coody
|Zach Bauchou
|All Square thru 1
|Steven Chervony
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sports Illustrated magazine sold for $110 million
NEW YORK (AP) - Sports Illustrated magazine has been sold for $110 million to a company that specializes in managing fashion, entertainment and sports brands, including marketing rights to Shaquille O'Neal and Muhammad Ali.
The seller, Meredith Corp., will continue running the print edition and the website SI.com for at least two years. Its editor and publisher are staying on, and the magazine will have editorial independence.
The deal lets Sports Illustrated grow in new areas such as esports, while Meredith can continue to "produce independent, award-winning journalism and storytelling," Sports Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Chris Stone said in a statement.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SEC hired Deloitte to review its football officiating
The Southeastern Conference hired international accounting firm Deloitte to conduct a review of its football officiating, reacting in part to what Commissioner Greg Sankey called the intense, often opinionated view of referees by the public and media.
Sankey said conversations began in September about ways to examine officiating and find ways to better communicate with the public about the overall quality of the work done by referees at a time when scrutiny and criticism has never been more pervasive. He said the SEC was not responding to a particular problem and does not consider the review an audit. He did not disclose how much it cost.
"I believed then and I still believe we have as good a college football officiating program as there is yet we can still keep improving," Sankey told The Associated Press. "And we started first looking at how do we communicate about officiating? And it was forward looking to this coming season that the nature of media, the focus on officiating, the fact there are commentators and broadcast booths giving opinions, sometimes they're right, sometimes they're not correct. You don't have complete information. Those are game changers for us."Read the Full Article
-
F1 remains confident in US Grand Prix future in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Formula One expects to race the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas for "many years to come," a series official said Tuesday, despite the track's failed effort to secure $25 million in public money it was denied in 2018.
Sean Bratches , F1's managing director of commercial operations, suggested the series remains confident in the financial security of the Texas race.
"We have a great relationship with (the track) and it is a highly regarded and valued part of our season," Bratches said. "We look forward to the Grand Prix in Austin this October and for many years to come. (It) is a circuit that is loved by teams, drivers and fans."Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses