Big 12 showdown: Texas golf advances to NCAA semifinals to face Oklahoma St

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KXAN) — Texas golf advanced to the NCAA D1 Championship semifinals after Longhorn freshman Parker Coody clinched the decisive match against Oklahoma's Garett Reband for the 3-2 overall match victory.

Coody birdied his 17th hole against Reband for a 1 Up lead that he didn't relinquish on the final hole as the Longhorns eliminated their Red River rivals.

Texas freshman Cole Hammer dominated his match against Patrick Welch winning 7&5. Texas senior Steven Chervony defeated Blaine Hale 4&3.

The Longhorns continue the Big 12 tour in the NCAA semifinals facing defending champion, Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are led by two of the best college golfers in the sport with Viktor Hovland and NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff.

The Longhorns are definitely the underdogs, relying on three freshmen against the powerful Cowboys.

Live Semifinal Updates (provided by golfstat.com)

Oklahoma State leads 2-1-2