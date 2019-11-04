Big 12 sets Kansas State-Texas kickoff for 2:30 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kansas State is rolling into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as one of the more confident teams in the country. The same can’t be said for the struggling Longhorns as they hit a critical point of the season.

The Wildcats, under first-year head coach Chris Klieman, have won three straight games including a home upset of Oklahoma two weeks ago. Kansas State easily dispatched of rival Kansas this weekend racking up 342 rushing yards on the Jayhawks in a 38-10 win.

Texas has been trending the wrong direction since the Red River Showdown in Dallas going 1-2 in its last three games.

The Longhorns defense is giving up an average of 500 yards and nearly 40 points a game. Some of the issues stem from a massive amount of injuries in the secondary, but it doesn’t totally absolve the defensive performances.

Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger looked uncharacteristically bad last week against TCU, throwing a career-high four interceptions.

The Big 12 announced it will be a 2:20 p.m. kickoff between the Longhorns and Wildcats Saturday. Oddsmakers set the opening line with Texas favored by five points. The Longhorns currently hold a two-game winning streak over K State.

