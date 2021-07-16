Big 12 players could be penalized for ‘Horns Down’ sign in games against Texas

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gestures “horns down” as he celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 77-yard reception against Texas in the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry is never short on bad blood between the Big 12 border states. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Disrespectful or nah? Players in the Big 12 could be penalized for throwing up a “Horns Down” hand sign during a game against Texas.

That’s what Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks said at Big 12 Media Days, according to SportsCenter, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday and Thursday.

“If you do a ‘Horns Down’ to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul,” Burks said.

However, if the player directed the sign toward the crowd, it “probably” would not count against them.

The sign has long been used to taunt the Longhorns or to celebrate a win against them.

For comparison, the NFL considers “taunting acts” and “insulting language or gestures to opponents” unsportsmanlike conduct — punishable by a loss of 15 yards.

Steve Sarkisian took the podium Thursday at Big 12 Media Days as a first-year head coach for the Longhorns. He said he’s not concerned with the team’s recent record on the field.

“I haven’t been focused on what happened before me,” Sarkisian said. “I’m putting all our energy into what we’re doing now. I do believe in, at the end of the day, teams win championships. Recruiting rankings don’t win championships.”