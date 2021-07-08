Big 12 Media Days: Who’s talking and when for the Texas Longhorns?

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Big 12 Media Days kicks off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday and Thursday, signaling the official countdown to the 2021 college football season.

New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn are set to meet with the media Thursday. The conference released its preseason poll and All-Big 12 team this week ahead of the media free-for-all at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Oklahoma and Iowa State were the clear favorites in the eyes of the media, earning the most players on the preseason All-conference team and picked as the top contenders to play for the Big 12 Championship game in December.

OU earned the most first-place votes with Iowa State picked to finish second.

The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the league in Sarkisian’s first season at Texas with Oklahoma State and TCU rounding out the top-five.

Both the Sooners and Cyclones have eight players on the All-Big 12 offensive and defensive teams – more than any other team. Texas landed just two representatives on the preseason list in Bijan Robinson and D’Shawn Jamison.

Media Days schedule

Wednesday
Iowa State
TCU
West Virginia
Kansas State
Oklahoma

Thursday
Baylor
Kansas
Texas Tech
Oklahoma State
Texas

Players expected to attend media days

Baylor
Connor Galvin – OL
Terrel Bernard – LB

Iowa State
Breece Hall – RB
Greg Eisworth II – DB

Kansas
Kwamie Lassiter II – WR
Kenny Logan Jr. – S

Kansas State
Skylar Thompson – QB
Jahron McPherson – DB

Oklahoma
Jeremiah Hall – TE/HB
Nik Bonitto – LB

Oklahoma State
Spencer Sanders – QB
Malcolm Rodriguez – DE

TCU
Max Duggan – QB
Ochaun Mathis – DE

Texas
Bijan Robinson – RB
Keondre Coburn – DT

Texas Tech
Dawson Deaton – OL
Riko Jeffers – LB

West Virginia
Leddie Brown – RB
Dante Stills – DL

