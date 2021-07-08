Big 12 Media Days: Who’s talking and when for the Texas Longhorns?

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07, 2019 – Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor Bears band plays on the field before Baylor plays the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Big 12 Media Days kicks off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday and Thursday, signaling the official countdown to the 2021 college football season.

New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn are set to meet with the media Thursday. The conference released its preseason poll and All-Big 12 team this week ahead of the media free-for-all at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Oklahoma and Iowa State were the clear favorites in the eyes of the media, earning the most players on the preseason All-conference team and picked as the top contenders to play for the Big 12 Championship game in December.

OU earned the most first-place votes with Iowa State picked to finish second.

The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the league in Sarkisian’s first season at Texas with Oklahoma State and TCU rounding out the top-five.

Both the Sooners and Cyclones have eight players on the All-Big 12 offensive and defensive teams – more than any other team. Texas landed just two representatives on the preseason list in Bijan Robinson and D’Shawn Jamison.

Media Days schedule

Wednesday

Iowa State

TCU

West Virginia

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Thursday

Baylor

Kansas

Texas Tech

Oklahoma State

Texas

Players expected to attend media days

Baylor

Connor Galvin – OL

Terrel Bernard – LB

Iowa State

Breece Hall – RB

Greg Eisworth II – DB

Kansas

Kwamie Lassiter II – WR

Kenny Logan Jr. – S

Kansas State

Skylar Thompson – QB

Jahron McPherson – DB

Oklahoma

Jeremiah Hall – TE/HB

Nik Bonitto – LB

Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders – QB

Malcolm Rodriguez – DE

TCU

Max Duggan – QB

Ochaun Mathis – DE

Texas

Bijan Robinson – RB

Keondre Coburn – DT

Texas Tech

Dawson Deaton – OL

Riko Jeffers – LB

West Virginia

Leddie Brown – RB

Dante Stills – DL