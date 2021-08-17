Big 12 conference says COVID-19 could cause teams to forfeit games

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas and USC in Austin, Texas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVD-19 could cause forfeits in the Big 12 this year.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was direct at Big 12 media days that this was the conference’s intended stance for the 2021-22 athletic year. Now, it’s official.

If a Big 12 team can’t play a game due to not having enough players to compete, whether COVID-19 or another reason, the team will forfeit and be credited a loss in the conference standings, the conference announced Tuesday.

A forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed game, and ideally would occur before travel for the visiting team, the Big 12 said in its release.

If both teams are unable to play, the game would be called a “No Contest.”

Bowlsby also has the ability to declare a “No Contest — if extraordinary circumstances warrant,” the release says.

The Southeastern Conference and Pac 12 have implemented the same conference policy for the upcoming year.

In his Forty Acres Insider newsletter, University of Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte wrote “more than 90% of [Texas] student-athletes and 98% of athletics staff are fully vaccinated.”