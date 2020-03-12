Big 12, Big 10, ACC cancel basketball tournaments amid coronavirus concerns

Texas head coach Shaka Smart walks on the court following loss to LSU (KXAN/Jonathan Thomas)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KXAN) — The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled as concerns around the coronavirus hit the United States. There have been widespread cancelations in the sports world over the last 24 hours as a precaution against COVID-19.

Both the Big 10 and the Atlantic Coast Conference have also been canceled. The ACC announced for “NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion.”

The “Voice of the Texas Longhorns” Craig Way said on Texas Sports Radio Thursday morning that the tournament had been canceled.

The Texas Longhorns will be returning to Austin Thursday afternoon. Texas was scheduled to play Texas Tech at 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Kansas City’s Sprint Center.

The Big 12 women’s basketball tournament was set to begin Thursday. The Longhorns were scheduled to play Friday.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.