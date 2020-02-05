Big 12 Baseball Championship moving to Texas Rangers’ new ballpark

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big 12 Baseball Championship is moving back to the big leagues and away from Oklahoma City’s Bricktown over the next five years.

The conference announced Wednesday that the Big 12’s postseason tournament will be held at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field, starting in 2022. Globe Life Field will also host the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

Prior to the move to Arlington, Oklahoma City will continue to host in 2020 and 2021.

“Oklahoma City and Arlington have a successful history of hosting Big 12 championships,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Oklahoma City in hosting our baseball championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and also look forward to playing in the new home of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.”

This is a surprising move for the conference as Oklahoma City and the Bricktown Ballpark are considered the unofficial hub for Big 12 baseball.

The conference has played 20 of its 23 baseball championships in Oklahoma City, including the last four seasons. Arlington hosted the event in 2002 and most recently in 2004, while Tulsa was the home site in 2015.