Big 12 back again: Texas A&M and Oklahoma State meet in Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies arrives for a game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 12, 2019 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Big 12 will be reunited Friday when Texas A&M takes on Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

This will be the Aggies fourth bowl match-up against its former conference since departing for the SEC after the 2011 season. Texas A&M is 2-1 in bowl games against the Big 12, but lost the most recent contest in the 2016 Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

While A&M (7-5) went through a gauntlet of a regular season schedule, the Aggies are still looking for their first victory over a team with a winning record this season. Oklahoma State (8-4) will give Jimbo Fisher’s team one last chance.

Expect an all out effort on both sides with two programs that are familiar with one another. Oklahoma State, with 45 players on its roster from the state of Texas, will be fired up to play against a former Big 12 foe. Texas A&M will get the opportunity to close out its season against a quality opponent less than 100 miles away from College Station.

The Aggies will be tasked with stopping Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, without its best defensive lineman. Justin Madubuike is entering the NFL Draft forgoing his final season of eligibility. However, Texas A&M should be ready to roll for the key match-up with several highly-touted, talented defensive linemen.

Oklahoma State has won three straight bowl games under head coach Mike Gundy. Texas A&M dominated North Carolina State 52-13 in their first bowl game with Fisher in 2018. The Aggies are making their 11th straight bowl appearance.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State kick off at 5:45 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium.