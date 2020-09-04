Big 12 announces minimum roster numbers for play during pandemic

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — The minimum number of players required to play a football game in the Big 12 Conference this season will be 53, the conference announced in its cancellation thresholds.

The total roster number includes scholarship and walk-on players.

The Big 12 also detailed the necessary number of players at certain positions. There should be seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback healthy to play.

The conference says teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week COVID-19 test results, could still elect to play as scheduled if so desired. If a team chooses not to play due to insufficient numbers, upon approval by Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

With the conference’s updated 10-game schedule, each team has two bye weeks within the schedule, providing flexibility to move games around, if necessary. Non-conference games are scheduled for next week with conference play beginning on Sept. 26.

On Friday, TCU Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati announced on Twitter that TCU will not play its season opener against SMU next Friday, Sept. 11 after positive COVID-19 results within the program. The Horned Frogs AD says the teams will attempt to make up the game on a later date.

Texas is expected to open the season against UTEP next Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.