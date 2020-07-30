Big 12 again postpones virtual media day set for next week

IRVING (KXAN) — For the second time this offseason, the Big 12 has postponed its media day(s) as uncertainty continues to surround the league and its schedule.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby admitted that the conference still doesn’t know what it’s going to do in terms of scheduling, while every other Power 5 conference has announced plans for the upcoming season.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” Bowlsby said. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time.”

The Big 12 was the first autonomous conference to move its media days to an online format. They were originally scheduled for July 20 and 21. Then they were pushed back to August 3. The league said it will schedule a media briefing with Bowlsby in the “near-term” for an update on the conference.

Earlier this offseason, the Big 10 and Pac-12 each announced they were playing conference-only schedules. Earlier this week, the ACC announced a 10-game conference schedule, including Notre Dame as a full member, and one non-conference game. That move figured to preserver four in-state interconference matchups between the ACC and SEC, and presumably also the Texas-LSU game.

But on Thursday, there were multiple reports that the SEC is moving to a 10-game conference-only slate, which eliminates the Longhorns’ marquee non-conference game against LSU.