Ben Crenshaw relives Masters victory 25 years later

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin native Ben Crenshaw took a trip down memory lane, as he reflected on his second Masters victory which came in 1995.

In a conversation with KXAN’s Sports Director Roger Wallace, Crenshaw broke down his play on the final holes and discussed his emotions playing in the tournament.

Crenshaw’s mentor Harvey Penick died a week before the Masters Tournament.

“Throughout the whole week, I felt like the Lord was honoring Harvey through me,” Crenshaw told Wallace. “He was such a kind man, who meant so much to so many people, I was just happy to play that well for him that week.”

In addition to his two Masters victories, Crenshaw won three NCAA Championships at the University of Texas.