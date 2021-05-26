Beef between golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau hits all-time high

(KXAN) — The beef between two of the world’s best golfers — Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka — is reaching epic proportions, following a leaked Golf Channel interview that circulated on social media earlier this week.

It all started with a snippet of an interview Koepka did with Golf Channel after the second round of the PGA Championship. The viral video, posted to Twitter, showed Koepka, the four-time major winner, visibly irritated just by DeChambeau’s mere presence near him.

During the interview, Koepka stopped mid-answer, rolled his eyes and asked to start over as DeChambeau strolled behind him.

It’s clear the incident wasn’t intended for public consumption and was leaked without permission. The video has since been removed “in response to a report by the copyright owner,” according to Twitter.

The now-deleted video only stoked the feud between two of the world’s best golfers.

On Wednesday, it was announced DeChambeau will be featured in the upcoming made-for-TV exhibition “The Match”, which usually pairs a professional golfer with a celebrity/non-golf athlete in a one-day, match play event.

2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will go against DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on July 6 at a golf course in Big Sky, Montana in the latest edition of the event.

When the pairings were announced, Koepka seized his opportunity, tweeting “Sorry bro” to Rodgers.

Within an hour, DeChambeau responded to Koepka’s tweet, writing “it’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

Koepka rebutted with a video of a fan calling DeChambeau “Brooksy” after a practice tee shot last week. In the video, DeChambeau can be heard saying “whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here.”

The pettiness continues and other golfers joined in on social media Wednesday.

Phil Mickelson replied to Koepka’s original tweet, writing “I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)”

Justin Thomas only needed a gif.

The battle of barbs between the two golfers started several years ago after Koepka was among several golfers to criticize DeChambeau for slow play. Then, DeChambeau took a shot at Koepka for his photo spot in ESPN’s The Body Issue feature.

Since that comment, DeChambeau has gone through a major body transformation, adding a significant amount of muscle mass in an attempt to increase his driving distance. He also added the first major championship to his resume’ at the 2020 US Open.

Stay tuned — this feud is likely just getting started.