Beard’s first Texas team picked second in Big 12 preseason poll

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Texas Longhorns will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch under first year coach Chris Beard. They are mixing in four returning players from their Big 12 Tournament championship team with seven highly ranked transfers and two freshman.

Texas was picked second in the Big 12 preseason poll voted on by they coaches behind Kansas with reigning National Champions picked third.

Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr was named first team All-Big 12 on Wednesday with senior guard Andrew Jones and UMass transfer Tre Mitchell named Honorable Mention. Carr was also picked as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Texas opens the season November 9th at home against Houston Baptist before traveling to Spokane, Washington to face a Gonzaga team that very well could be preseason number one in the nation.

2021-22 Big 12 Basketball Preseason Poll (coaches)