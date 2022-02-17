Beard ready for round two against Texas Tech

AUSTIN(KXAN)-Texas head coach knew that he would be the center of attention when Texas played Texas Tech this season. On February 1st Beard and the Longhorns were beaten soundly in Lubbock, falling behind by 14 at the half before losing 77-64. It’s trying to figure out how to get his team ready to beat the 11th ranked Red Raiders, who are coming off their second win over Baylor this season, rather than the emotion of the game.

“We’re going to have to get a lot more productive and tough around the basket with the rebounding game,” said Beard. “They’ve got really good players and I think coach (Mark) Adams would be the first to tell you that. This isn’t going to be the coaches out there playing this is going to be the players. I had the privilege and honor to coach some of those guys who I know as well as anyone, maybe better. This is the most talented team in the Big 12 player for player or one of.”

Considering the emotion that went into the game in Lubbock and now wrapping up the season series, it might stand to reason that Beard just wants these games behind him. “I don’t view it like that. Somebody that I really respect in West Texas that I won’t mention by name said something like I’m just glad to kind of get that first one over with and I didn’t really understand that. I understand the question, because of the connection with this game, but personally I don’t see it like that, I see it as a chance to play one of the best teams in the country, on our home floor.”

Beard is hoping that the Erwin Center can provide a similar atmosphere that Texas faced in Lubbock. He’s hoping that students with the Big Ticket will take advantage and show up even if it means sitting in the upper deck to fill the arena. The Longhorns have been tough at home, winning 15 out of 16 including wins over three ranked opponents. While Texas Tech is 16-0 at home, the Red Raiders are just 2-5 away from Lubbock. Their last road game was a 70-55 loss at Oklahoma on February 9th, where Texas won in overtime on Tuesday.

In the first game between these two teams Texas Tech shot 56% in the first half including 5-11 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders’ five starters combined for 63 of their 77 points led by Kevin McCullar’s 19 points. Texas is again expected to be without forward Tre Mitchell, who took a personal leave from the team before the Oklahoma game.

This is a key game in the Big 12 standings, Texas Tech is tied for second with Baylor at 9-4 behind 10-2 Kansas while Texas is in fourth place at 8-5.