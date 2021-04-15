Beard announces his coaching staff including two former Longhorn assistants returning to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN)–New Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has formally announced his coaching staff. Beard is brining back two former Texas assistant coaches who left head coaching positions to return to Austin. Rodney Terry will be an Associate head coach after being a head coach the last 10 years, three at UTEP and the previous seven at Fresno State. Terry was an assistant coach for Rick Barnes at Texas from 2002-2011.

Longhorn player and assistant coach Chris Ogden is reuniting with Beard after spending the last three years as head coach at UT Arlington. Ogden was an assistant on Beard’s staff for three seasons at Texas Tech after playing and then coaching at Texas under Rick Barnes. Ogden will serves as Managing Director.

“This is Texas, this is what we’re doing, this is the highest stage, highest expectations,” said Beard about bringing in two current head coaches to return as assistant coaches. “We’re all connected, we’re on the same page, we all have the same goals and vision of Texas Basketball, we all are going to work really hard to unite everybody, that’s step one in the plan. Step 1A is players, players, players.”



Beard will bring Ulric Maligi from Lubbock where he was an assistant the last two years and was also an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2016-2019. Maligi also has assistant coaching stops at SMU, Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and UT Arlington.

Jerrance Howard joins Beard’s staff after eight years as an assistant to Bill Self at Kansas. Howard is regarded as one of the top recruiters in college basketball and has had two coaching stops in Texas, at SMU in 2012-13, and Texas A&M 2004-2007.

Beard also named Bob Donewald Jr. as Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Donawald worked on Beard’s staff at Texas Tech the past two seasons and has extensive international professional coaching experience. Donewald has been a head coach in Russia, China, Ukraine, Brazil, and Great Britain.

Three players from last season’s Texas team have committed to staying in leading scorer Andrew Jones, senior Jase Febres, and redshirt sophomore Brock Cunningham. Beard and the coaching staff have been able to get on the court with all three players for off-season workouts.

There are still a number of players who have not announced their future intentions including Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, and Courtney Ramey, and Greg Brown. It has long been believed that Brown would enter the NBA draft after his freshman season, but so far there has been no announcement one way or the other.