Baylor-UConn showdown called off after Mulkey tests positive

(AP/KXAN) — The No. 6 Baylor women are restricting team activities after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, and have canceled Thursday’s much-anticipated home game against No. 4 UConn.

Mulkey missed Baylor’s win Saturday at TCU because of contact tracing after being exposed to a family member who tested positive. Mulkey initially tested negative and was in self quarantine. She had planned to rejoin the team Monday, but tested positive that day and will isolate for an additional 10 days.

The school said Baylor’s participation in upcoming games will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity with safety of the program and its members driving those decisions.

In a statement, Mulkey said she came in contact with the family member, who tested positive, on Christmas Day.

“On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

Sunday’s game with Kansas State in Waco has been postponed due to the Wildcats being unable to reach the minimum roster threshold, according to Baylor Athletics.

UConn is next scheduled to play at home Saturday against Providence. In that game, coach Geno Auriemma is seeking his 1,098th win, which would tie him with the late Pat Summitt for second on the all-time wins list behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (1,103).