Baylor, Texas earn top overall seeds for NCAA Volleyball Championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If all goes according to the NCAA Volleyball Championship bracket, the national title will belong to a team in Texas.
Baylor and Texas are the top seeds in this year’s tournament after the NCAA’s bracket reveal Sunday night.
No. 1 Baylor is experiencing a program-defining season after splitting the Big 12 Championship with the Longhorns and earning the top overall seed. Baylor’s only loss of the season came in Austin to Texas.
Baylor (25-1) opens the tournament hosting Sacred Heart (20-11) in Waco. With a win, the Bears will face the winner of Stephen F. Austin (31-1) and USC (17-13).
No. 2 Texas responded from two early, non-conference losses to Stanford and Rice to go through the Big 12 schedule with a lone loss at Baylor. Texas (21-3) opens with Albany (16-10). With a win, the Longhorns would host the winner of UC Santa Barbara (22-5) and Texas State (24-8).