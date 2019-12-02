Baylor, Texas earn top overall seeds for NCAA Volleyball Championship

Fans enjoy the action during the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball semifinal match between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Nebraska Huskers, December 15, 2005, at the Alamo Dome, San Antonio, Texas. Nebraska defeated Santa Clara in three straight sets to advance to the final. (Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If all goes according to the NCAA Volleyball Championship bracket, the national title will belong to a team in Texas.

Baylor and Texas are the top seeds in this year’s tournament after the NCAA’s bracket reveal Sunday night.

No. 1 Baylor is experiencing a program-defining season after splitting the Big 12 Championship with the Longhorns and earning the top overall seed. Baylor’s only loss of the season came in Austin to Texas.

Baylor (25-1) opens the tournament hosting Sacred Heart (20-11) in Waco. With a win, the Bears will face the winner of Stephen F. Austin (31-1) and USC (17-13).

No. 2 Texas responded from two early, non-conference losses to Stanford and Rice to go through the Big 12 schedule with a lone loss at Baylor. Texas (21-3) opens with Albany (16-10). With a win, the Longhorns would host the winner of UC Santa Barbara (22-5) and Texas State (24-8).