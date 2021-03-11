Baylor survives scare by Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament to advance to semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State’s season comes to an end with 74-68 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament’s quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats went toe to toe with the Bears, holding the lead six times. The ‘Cats also forced 21 turnovers.

“It felt good to show our courage and show our improvement from the beginning of the year to now,” freshman guard Nijel Pack said.

Nijel Pack drained a three to get K-State within four with under a minute to play. But Baylor’s Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell went to the line after being fouled; both made two free throws apiece.

K-State may have lost, but they were pleased with their performance. Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford had 18 points apiece, and DaJuan Gordon added 15.

The first two times KSU played Baylor, they lost by a combined 79 points. This time they lost by just six to one of the best teams in the country.

“It wasn’t a shock to us, but maybe everybody else. Any given night, a team could beat you. I feel like we had that night, but we just couldn’t finish,” Pack said.

MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 65 points, as Baylor shot 53% from the field.

Baylor will move on to play Oklahoma State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Championship on Friday.

Kansas State finishes the season with a 9-20 record.