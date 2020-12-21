Baylor QB Charlie Brewer plans to transfer to Utah

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up before an NCAA college football game against OKlahoma at the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer plans to transfer to the University of Utah to finish out his college eligibility.

The four-year Baylor starter and Lake Travis High School product announced his commitment to the Utes on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Brewer will be a graduate transfer for the 2021 season. The NCAA wiped away eligibility rules for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving every player an extra year of eligibility.

Utah is becoming a popular spot for transfer quarterbacks. This year, Utah had South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley and Texas transfer Cameron Rising on the roster.

Rising was injured during a November game against USC. Bentley played in all five Utah games this season, but was replaced by Drew Lisk in Saturday’s win against Washington State.

Brewer played in 44 games at Baylor, starting 39 games and throwing for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns. Brewer is second on the school’s passing yards list just behind Robert Griffin III. Baylor played in the Sugar Bowl in 2019 after a runner-up finish in the Big 12.