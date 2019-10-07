Baylor QB Charlie Brewer cleared to play vs. Texas Tech

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is ready to play against Texas Tech this week, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Brewer left early in the fourth quarter of Baylor’s 31-12 win at Kansas State where he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown. Rhule said they were holding Brewer back due to the game situation with Baylor leading 24-6.

“It was precautionary, especially at that time in the game,” Rhule said during his Big 12 conference call Monday.

No. 22 Baylor is one of only two teams, No. 6 Oklahoma, still undefeated in the Big 12. In his junior season, Brewer is the steady force of the offense with 1200 passing yards and 11 touchdowns compared to no interceptions this season.

The Lake Travis product played for two state championships as the Cavaliers starting quarterback winning the 2016 6A-Division 1 state title.

Baylor hosts Texas Tech at McLane Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m.