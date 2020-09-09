Baylor, Louisiana Tech season opener postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor and Louisiana Tech postponed their season-opening football game Sept. 12 indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana Tech’s program following Hurricane Laura.

Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported Louisiana Tech had 38 positive COVID-19 cases within its football program after the storm blew through Ruston and the surrounding area. The program had just one positive case in 350 tests prior to the storm, Thamel reported.

In a release from Baylor, the Bears’ athletics department said they will work with Louisiana Tech to reschedule the game.

“In the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we are confident in this unfortunate but necessary course of action,” Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades said.

Louisiana Tech athletics director Tommy McClelland said “so many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control.

“It is obvious that the impact of Hurricane Laura in our community a few weeks ago really sparked our significant increase in numbers. With 95 percent of our city losing power for days – even up to a week in many areas – our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them.”

Baylor begins Big 12 Conference play at home Sept. 26 against Kansas. Louisiana Tech is scheduled to play Sept. 19 against Southern Miss.