Baylor jumps Texas in latest AP poll

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Four Big 12 teams made it into the latest AP poll released Sunday with Baylor leapfrogging the Longhorns.

No. 14 Baylor jumped ahead of No. 15 Texas based off the perception of Saturday’s results. The Bears looked impressive after defeating Oklahoma State on the road 45-27 while the Longhorns struggled tremendously at home against Kansas in a 50-48 win.

Next week, Baylor gets some extra time to celebrate the victory with an open week on the schedule. The Longhorns travel to TCU next week for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Iowa State also entered the AP poll with a 10-point win in Lubbock against Texas Tech. The Cyclones host Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Oklahoma routed West Virginia 52-14 to maintain its No. 5 spot in the rankings. The Sooners are at Kansas State for a 11 a.m. kick next week.

Texas A&M is in the receiving votes category after its 24-17 win at Ole Miss Saturday night. The Aggies return to Kyle Field next week hosting Mississippi State.

AP Poll (rankings released Oct. 20)

Record Pts 1. Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1 2. LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2 3. Ohio St. (13) 7-0 1429 4 4. Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3 5. Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5 6. Penn St. 7-0 1224 7 7. Florida 7-1 1138 9 8. Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8 9. Auburn 6-1 1054 11 10. Georgia 6-1 1031 10 11. Oregon 6-1 979 12 12. Utah 6-1 852 13 13. Wisconsin 6-1 767 6 14. Baylor 7-0 732 18 15. Texas 5-2 627 15 16. SMU 7-0 587 19 17. Minnesota 7-0 577 20 18. Cincinnati 6-1 468 21 19. Michigan 5-2 440 16 20. Iowa 5-2 347 23 21. Appalachian St. 6-0 286 24 22. Boise St. 6-1 225 14 23. Iowa St. 5-2 185 NR 24. Arizona St. 5-2 134 17 25. Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.