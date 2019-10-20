Baylor jumps Texas in latest AP poll

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Four Big 12 teams made it into the latest AP poll released Sunday with Baylor leapfrogging the Longhorns.
No. 14 Baylor jumped ahead of No. 15 Texas based off the perception of Saturday’s results. The Bears looked impressive after defeating Oklahoma State on the road 45-27 while the Longhorns struggled tremendously at home against Kansas in a 50-48 win.
Next week, Baylor gets some extra time to celebrate the victory with an open week on the schedule. The Longhorns travel to TCU next week for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Iowa State also entered the AP poll with a 10-point win in Lubbock against Texas Tech. The Cyclones host Oklahoma State next Saturday.
Oklahoma routed West Virginia 52-14 to maintain its No. 5 spot in the rankings. The Sooners are at Kansas State for a 11 a.m. kick next week.
Texas A&M is in the receiving votes category after its 24-17 win at Ole Miss Saturday night. The Aggies return to Kyle Field next week hosting Mississippi State.
AP Poll (rankings released Oct. 20)
|Record
|Pts
|1. Alabama (24)
|7-0
|1486
|1
|2. LSU (16)
|7-0
|1462
|2
|3. Ohio St. (13)
|7-0
|1429
|4
|4. Clemson (9)
|7-0
|1408
|3
|5. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1343
|5
|6. Penn St.
|7-0
|1224
|7
|7. Florida
|7-1
|1138
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|5-1
|1058
|8
|9. Auburn
|6-1
|1054
|11
|10. Georgia
|6-1
|1031
|10
|11. Oregon
|6-1
|979
|12
|12. Utah
|6-1
|852
|13
|13. Wisconsin
|6-1
|767
|6
|14. Baylor
|7-0
|732
|18
|15. Texas
|5-2
|627
|15
|16. SMU
|7-0
|587
|19
|17. Minnesota
|7-0
|577
|20
|18. Cincinnati
|6-1
|468
|21
|19. Michigan
|5-2
|440
|16
|20. Iowa
|5-2
|347
|23
|21. Appalachian St.
|6-0
|286
|24
|22. Boise St.
|6-1
|225
|14
|23. Iowa St.
|5-2
|185
|NR
|24. Arizona St.
|5-2
|134
|17
|25. Wake Forest
|6-1
|118
|NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.