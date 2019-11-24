Baylor inches closer to top 10, OU ranked No. 7 in latest AP Poll

(KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears are still jockeying for position inside college football’s top 10 rankings. After a 24-10 win over Texas Saturday, Baylor moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll.
OU’s climb to reach the College Football Playoff for the third straight season will likely require some losses by several teams. The Sooners are No. 7 in the AP Poll behind Utah, Alabama and Georgia.
The Sooners are expected to be ranked No. 7 in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings after Saturday losses by Oregon and Penn State.
Even without quarterback Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia Saturday and moved up to No. 21.
Texas A&M dropped out of the rankings with a 19-13 loss at No. 4 Georgia, but remains in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State (7-4) is also receiving votes.
AP Poll (Nov. 24)
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. LSU (50)
|11-0
|1537
|1
|2. Ohio St. (9)
|11-0
|1486
|2
|3. Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1440
|3
|4. Georgia
|10-1
|1347
|4
|5. Alabama
|10-1
|1283
|5
|6. Utah
|10-1
|1231
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1189
|8
|8. Florida
|9-2
|1058
|10
|9. Minnesota
|10-1
|996
|11
|10. Michigan
|9-2
|913
|12
|11. Baylor
|10-1
|910
|13
|12. Penn St.
|9-2
|903
|9
|13. Wisconsin
|9-2
|791
|14
|14. Oregon
|9-2
|784
|6
|15. Notre Dame
|9-2
|701
|15
|16. Auburn
|8-3
|635
|16
|17. Memphis
|10-1
|535
|18
|18. Cincinnati
|10-1
|518
|17
|19. Iowa
|8-3
|510
|19
|20. Boise St.
|10-1
|410
|20
|21. Oklahoma St.
|8-3
|266
|22
|22. Appalachian St.
|10-1
|206
|23
|23. Virginia Tech
|8-3
|147
|25
|24. Navy
|8-2
|99
|NR
|25. Southern Cal
|8-4
|79
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.