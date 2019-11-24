Baylor inches closer to top 10, OU ranked No. 7 in latest AP Poll

WACO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Charlie Brewer #12 of the Baylor Bears throws against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at McLane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears are still jockeying for position inside college football’s top 10 rankings. After a 24-10 win over Texas Saturday, Baylor moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll.

OU’s climb to reach the College Football Playoff for the third straight season will likely require some losses by several teams. The Sooners are No. 7 in the AP Poll behind Utah, Alabama and Georgia.

The Sooners are expected to be ranked No. 7 in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings after Saturday losses by Oregon and Penn State.

Even without quarterback Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia Saturday and moved up to No. 21.

Texas A&M dropped out of the rankings with a 19-13 loss at No. 4 Georgia, but remains in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State (7-4) is also receiving votes.

AP Poll (Nov. 24)

Record Pts Pv 1. LSU (50) 11-0 1537 1 2. Ohio St. (9) 11-0 1486 2 3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1440 3 4. Georgia 10-1 1347 4 5. Alabama 10-1 1283 5 6. Utah 10-1 1231 7 7. Oklahoma 10-1 1189 8 8. Florida 9-2 1058 10 9. Minnesota 10-1 996 11 10. Michigan 9-2 913 12 11. Baylor 10-1 910 13 12. Penn St. 9-2 903 9 13. Wisconsin 9-2 791 14 14. Oregon 9-2 784 6 15. Notre Dame 9-2 701 15 16. Auburn 8-3 635 16 17. Memphis 10-1 535 18 18. Cincinnati 10-1 518 17 19. Iowa 8-3 510 19 20. Boise St. 10-1 410 20 21. Oklahoma St. 8-3 266 22 22. Appalachian St. 10-1 206 23 23. Virginia Tech 8-3 147 25 24. Navy 8-2 99 NR 25. Southern Cal 8-4 79 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.