Baylor inches closer to top 10, OU ranked No. 7 in latest AP Poll

Posted: / Updated:
Texas v Baylor Charlie Brewer

WACO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Charlie Brewer #12 of the Baylor Bears throws against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at McLane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears are still jockeying for position inside college football’s top 10 rankings. After a 24-10 win over Texas Saturday, Baylor moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll.

OU’s climb to reach the College Football Playoff for the third straight season will likely require some losses by several teams. The Sooners are No. 7 in the AP Poll behind Utah, Alabama and Georgia.

The Sooners are expected to be ranked No. 7 in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings after Saturday losses by Oregon and Penn State.

Even without quarterback Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia Saturday and moved up to No. 21.

Texas A&M dropped out of the rankings with a 19-13 loss at No. 4 Georgia, but remains in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State (7-4) is also receiving votes.

AP Poll (Nov. 24)

RecordPtsPv
1. LSU (50)11-015371
2. Ohio St. (9)11-014862
3. Clemson (3)11-014403
4. Georgia10-113474
5. Alabama10-112835
6. Utah10-112317
7. Oklahoma10-111898
8. Florida9-2105810
9. Minnesota10-199611
10. Michigan9-291312
11. Baylor10-191013
12. Penn St.9-29039
13. Wisconsin9-279114
14. Oregon9-27846
15. Notre Dame9-270115
16. Auburn8-363516
17. Memphis10-153518
18. Cincinnati10-151817
19. Iowa8-351019
20. Boise St.10-141020
21. Oklahoma St.8-326622
22. Appalachian St.10-120623
23. Virginia Tech8-314725
24. Navy8-299NR
25. Southern Cal8-479NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

