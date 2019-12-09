Baylor heads to Sugar Bowl, Aggies get Texas Bowl against Big 12

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule watches from the sidelines during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The college football season is rounding into its grand finale. Only 41 games remain to be played for the 2019 season.

Bowl season begins Friday, Dec. 20 with Bahamas Bowl and ends with the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, January 13.

Here’s a rundown of the notable bowl games for the state of Texas and the Big 12,

Sugar Bowl

Baylor and Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference championship games when they face off in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.

Both teams failed to reach the College Football Playoff with losses Saturday. Baylor fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU.

Georgia is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s hangover effect. Georgia followed up its SEC championship game loss to Alabama last year by falling to underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State will face Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in yards rushing per game and all-purpose yards.

The Cowboys won four of their final five regular-season games. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw 19 touchdown passes and ran for seven more scores.

The Aggies won four straight before closing the regular season with losses to top-five teams Georgia and LSU.

Camping World Bowl

No. 14 Notre Dame meets the Iowa State Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Irish responded from a lopsided loss to Michigan in late October to win their final five games of the regular season. That gave them at least 10 wins for a third straight year for just the second time in school history. The Irish are averaging 37.1 points per game and lead the nation with 17 fumble recoveries.

Iowa State ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing with 318.3 yards per game behind QB Brock Purdy and their run defense ranked second in the Big 12.

Liberty Bowl

No. 21 Navy will face Kansas State for the first time ever in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee. This game matches two of the nation’s most improved teams.

Navy went 3-10 last year but carries a 9-2 record into its regular-season finale Saturday with Navy. Kansas State has gone 8-4 in coach Chris Klieman’s debut season after going 5-7 last season.

Kansas State handed playoff-bound Oklahoma its only loss of the season. Navy leads all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing.

Boca Raton Bowl

Florida Atlantic will be right at home when the Owls face SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl. The game is played at FAU’s home stadium. The Owls won the Conference USA title but lost coach Lane Kiffin, who stepped down to take the job at Mississippi.

FAU and SMU both have 10 victories and average over 35 points a game.

SMU has its most wins since 1984, which was before NCAA punishments led to the school not fielding a team in 1987 and 1988. It’s been a long road back for the program since then.