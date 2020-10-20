Baylor football ‘heading in right direction’ for upcoming game against Longhorns

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, a nearly empty McLane Stadium is seen minutes before kickoff between Iowa State and Baylor in an NCAA college football game, in Waco, Texas. Baylor University will look to rebuild its reputation and perhaps its football program after an outside review found administrators mishandled allegations of […]

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the Baylor Athletics Department with seven new cases reported during the week of Oct. 12. The current cases come from multiple sports, according to the university.

Last week, Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades told SicEm365 Radio that a majority of the active cases from the week of Oct. 5 were within the football program. Rhoads said 28 of the 32 active cases from that time stemmed from the football program.

Baylor postponed its Oct. 17 matchup with Oklahoma State to Dec. 12 after an “increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” the university announced last week.

The Longhorns and Baylor are expected to kickoff on Saturday at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Baylor returned to the practice field this week with the expectation of playing the game after positive developments from COVID-19 testing.

In his weekly press conference, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said the football players and coaches that were tested on Sunday all tested negative.

“We’ve been in the right direction for the last couple of those (tests). By the middle of the week, we’ll have most everybody back. So far, so good…heading in the right direction,” Aranda said.

Baylor will be playing only its third game of the season after several issues with COVID-19 have caused postponements or cancellations during the 2020 season. As of Oct. 20, Texas football hasn’t had to postpone or shuffle its schedule due to the pandemic.