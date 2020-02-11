Baylor beats Texas for 21st straight Big 12 victory

Texas guard Matt Coleman III, bottom, and Baylor guard Jared Butler, right, chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night for its 21st straight victory — one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.

Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining.

Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) shot a season low 30.5% from the field getting outscored from the 3-point line.