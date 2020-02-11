Baylor beats Texas for 21st straight Big 12 victory

AUSTIN (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night for its 21st straight victory — one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.
Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining.
Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.
Texas (14-10, 4-7) shot a season low 30.5% from the field getting outscored from the 3-point line.