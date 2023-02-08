AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though the Texas Longhorns missed out on the preseason top 25 and just finished playing its alumni game last week, Baseball America thinks they’ll make the NCAA tournament.

In the website’s preseason tournament field projection, Baseball America thinks that Texas will start the postseason on the road in Coral Gables, Florida, home of the Miami Hurricanes. It projects the Hurricanes as the No. 7 national seed and regional host, and Texas’ first regional opponent would be Florida Gulf Coast, according to projections. Army West Point is the fourth team projected to play in the regional.

Louisiana State is the projected No. 1 national seed by Baseball America, followed by No. 3 Tennessee, No. 3 Stanford, No. 4 Lousiville and No. 5 Florida. TCU is projected as the No. 8 seed and Oklahoma State is projected at No. 12 as far as Big 12 teams go. Texas A&M is projected as the No. 6 overall seed.

Baseball America will update the projections throughout the year, so we’ll see how close they are between now and Memorial Day weekend when the field is officially selected. The Longhorns made the College World Series field last year but were gutted by the MLB Draft. Pitchers Lucas Gordon and Tanner Witt were tabbed as preseason all-Big 12 selections, and Witt is recovering from Tommy John surgery but should be ready to pitch this season.

The Longhorns were picked by Big 12 coaches to finish fourth in the conference this season behind TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.