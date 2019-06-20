Baker Mayfield throws dig at Longhorns QB: ‘I hope he knows I don’t like him either’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baker Mayfield is enjoying his first offseason in the NFL after a breakout rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. The former Lake Travis Cavalier is hosting youth football camps during his time off, making a stop in Austin last week and a stop in Norman, Oklahoma this week.

Being back in comfortable Oklahoma Sooners territory, Mayfield was ready for another round of trash talk and gave his thoughts on Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger saying Texas was back after its Sugar Bowl win.

Mayfield went back to high school days going after Ehlinger’s Westlake record against Lake Travis during the interview with Norman radio station Sportstalk 1400.

“He couldn’t beat Lake Travis, so I don’t really care. Westlake’s a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield made a similar comment about Ehlinger before the 2017 Texas-OU game, and it appears his feelings haven’t changed. Never one to back down from some talk, Mayfield kept it going against Ehlinger.

“That’ll stir the pot — he doesn’t like me and I hope he knows I don’t like him either,” Mayfield added.

Texas and OU meet in the Cotton Bowl in 115 days—if you were wondering.

Ehlinger is 1-2 against Oklahoma as Texas’ starting quarterback. Mayfield finished his career 2-2 against Texas. After starting 0-2 against the Longhorns (2013 loss with Texas Tech and 2015 loss with Oklahoma), Mayfield won back-to-back match up’s in 2016 and 2017.