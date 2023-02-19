ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The College Baseball Showdown ended in disastrous fashion for the Texas Longhorns, falling to No. 10 Vanderbilt 12-2 at Globe Life Field for the team’s third consecutive loss.

The Commodores scored eight runs in the second inning off Longhorns starting pitcher Travis Sthele, but none of them were earned. Two fielding errors early in the inning for Texas led to one run to come home, and then a grand slam by Vanderbilt catcher Alan Espinal made it 5-0 in the blink of an eye. In total, Texas committed four of its five fielding errors in the inning, and the Commodores hit two triples in addition to the grand slam.

A bright spot for the Longhorns was Eric Kennedy’s day at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but right fielder Dylan Campbell was the only other Longhorn with a hit on the day.

Sthele allowed five hits and struck out two in three innings before the bullpen took over. Of Vanderbilt’s 12 runs, four were earned.

For the Commodores, Devin Futrell started on the mound and pitched five innings with five strikeouts and three walks. He allowed two earned runs and three hits. Reliever Bryce Cunningham shut down the Texas lineup with seven strikeouts in four innings. He didn’t allow a hit and walked one facing 12 batters.

Texas is now 0-6 in the tournament over the past two years.

The Longhorns (0-3) get to come home for what hopes to be a big crowd in the opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday. Texas takes on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 5 p.m. and it starts a 5-game homestand that includes a 3-game weekend series with Indiana and a visit from No. 1 LSU on Feb. 28.