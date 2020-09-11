Babe’s Inside Slant on the Cowboys’ season opener

(Nexstar) — Sunday Night Football is a special place for the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2020 NFL regular football season. The game is Sunday night on NBC (KXAN-TV).

It will be the team’s first game of 2020 since the preseason games were all canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys open at the new Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium without fans in attendance due to restrictions during the pandemic.

In this week’s Inside Slant, former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg says, pandemic or no pandemic, the new Cowboys head coach knows what’s expected of this team.

Mike McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett as head coach during the offseason, but he kept a key member of the coaching staff in his previous position under the old regime.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is still conducting a powerful Cowboys attack — which should help continuity during an offseason that didn’t allow for much practice time.

After leading the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl, McCarthy was fired from the Packers late in the 2018 season. He spent the 2019 football season away from football after interviews with several NFL teams.

McCarthy says the year off from professional football gave him a fresh perspective on the sport and the offensive analytics that the brightest minds in the game are using. Moore’s knowledge in this offense and with its key contributors will certainly help the Cowboys start fast in a historically different 2020 offseason.