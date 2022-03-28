AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Ross Chastain beat the field to the finish line for his first NASCAR Cup win Sunday, he celebrated by smashing a watermelon in victory lane at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

It wasn’t just a random celebration for a first-time winner.

Chastain is an eighth-generation farmer. His family has “cultivated melons for decades,” according to his website.

In a video on the site, Chastain, nicknamed “Melon Man,” discussed his journey from farming to racing. Chastain said he nor his family had any experience in the sport before he chose to pursue it. They “just loved it,” he said.

Ross Chastain (1) celebrates winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Crew chief Phil Surgen, left, shares a high-five with driver Ross Chastain during a post-race interview after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Ross Chastain celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Ross Chastain speaks during a post-race interview after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

When he started winning races, Chastain said he started to smash watermelons as his signature celebration. In the video, Chastain said he was worried his family would disapprove of the watermelon waste.

Instead, his grandfather said he loved it, pointing to the potential exposure the celebration could bring to watermelon farmers around the industry.

Chastain led for a majority of Sunday’s race, holding off AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in the final lap to earn the checkered flag in his 121st Cup start.