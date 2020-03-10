Austin’s MotoGP event rescheduled from April to November amid coronavirus concerns

Marc Marquez, of Spain, celebrates as he rides by his team hanging on the fence after taking the checkered flag in the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP motorcycle race, Sunday, April 10, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MotoGP’s date in Austin at Circuit of the Americas has been rescheduled from April 3-5 to November, “due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.”

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at COTA will now take place later in the MotoGP season from Nov. 13-15, according to a release from MotoGP officials.

The governing bodies of MotoGP announced the decision Tuesday morning just a week and a half after canceling the first two races of the MotoGP season in Qatar and Thailand due to travel restrictions around the coronavirus.

The MotoGP Championship series will be making its eighth straight appearance in Austin at COTA.

COTA cited the disruption of international flights as a main issue and reason for the race’s rescheduling, according to a statement released on Twitter.

“We are glad that there are no cases of the virus in Austin and recognize that the risks of getting sick are very low, however, an international event of this sort presents logistics concerns, travel commitments and significant advance planning,” part of COTA’s statement read.

COTA added that all tickets purchased will be valid for their November dates. COTA says it will honor refunds for current ticket holders if unable to attend the new November date.

In responses to individuals on Twitter, COTA says all other scheduled events will continue as planned.