Austin’s Omar Uresti qualifies for PGA Championship after professional championship win

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn and Crockett High School grad Omar Uresti will make another appearance on the PGA Tour this year after qualifying for the PGA Championship with his win in the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday.

It’s the second time he’s won the event, with the other time coming in 2017. The top 20 finishers all earn a spot in the May major.

“It’s unbelievable, really,” Uresti said. “I had a pretty good lead going into today, but got off to a rough start, so there were all sorts of emotions going on out there.”

Uresti came into the final round with a seven-shot lead, but he saw that lead shrink when he went bogey, double-bogey, bogey on the second, third and fourth holes. He settled down after that, though, making six straight pars. He shot even par on the back nine to finish the round with a four-over 76. He won by three shots at -11.

“A little frustration early,” Uresti said. “Tried to grind it out, and I was able to do that. Just happy that I made a couple birdies coming in, unfortunately with a couple bogies. But it was good enough. Lots of emotions going on.”

The last time Uresti played in the PGA Championship in 2018, he failed to make the cut. That was the end of a run of four straight years when he played in the event.

During his career, Uresti has played in 377 PGA Tour events, including two already this year. He’s never finished better than third, which he did twice. He also had 14 top-10s. According the Tour website, he’s made nearly $4 million on tour.