(Austin Business Journal) — The 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup may be in Austin’s future.

The Ireland-based World Rugby Council, which oversees the games, on May 12 chose the United States as host nation for the games.

This is the first time a Men’s Rugby World Cup will be held in North or South America, “as a new hosting concept is put in place as the U.S. stages consecutive men’s and women’s events within the same organizational structure,” according to an announcement.

