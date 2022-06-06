AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Gilgronis won’t be competing in the Major League Rugby playoffs despite finishing on top of the Western Conference standings.

MLR disqualified the Austin Gilgronis from 2022 postseason play on June 3. The league said the AG violated league rules.

The league and the team have not explained which rules were violated.

The regular season ended Sunday. The playoffs begin on June 11 ahead of the MLR Championship Final during the June 25 weekend.

Austin won 12 of its 16 games during the regular season for first place in the conference. The Gilgronis allowed 229 total points, which was the best defensive mark in the league this season.