ELKRIDGE, Maryland (KXAN) — Austin’s Major League Quidditch (MLQ) team became the most successful team in league history Sunday.

The Austin Outlaws swept the Boston Forge to win their fourth national championship in Howard County, Maryland.

The Outlaws have now won the Benepe Cup in 2017, 2018, 2021 and now 2022. Those four titles are the most for any team in league history. The 2020 championship did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLQ is a semi-professional league with 16 teams in the U.S. and Canada. The game of quidditch was adapted from the “Harry Potter” series in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont. The sport has now grown to around 600 teams across 40 countries.

The game is currently undergoing a name change.

Three major organizations that promote and manage the sport of quidditch announced July 19 they are changing the name of the game to quadball, partly to distance themselves from “Harry Potter” author and quidditch creator J.K. Rowling.

The International Quidditch Association (IQA) and US Quidditch (USQ), which are governing bodies for the sport, joined Major League Quidditch in announcing the official name change.

Quadball, which refers to the number of balls on the field as well as the number of positions, garnered enthusiastic support among the sport’s community in surveys, according to the groups.

IQA, USQ and MLQ made the decision to rebrand for two reasons. One was to distance themselves from Rowling, who has made several comments criticized as transphobic. The second was to trademark a unique name, because film and media production company Warner Bros. owns the trademark for “quidditch.”

In the U.S., both the USQ and MLQ will own the trademark for “quadball.” USQ already changed its name to US Quadball. MLQ will officially adopt quadball into its name this month.

The Austin Outlaws were established in 2016 as part of a MLQ expansion.