Austin, Q2 Stadium host Texas’ first-ever World Cup qualifier Thursday — details for US vs. Jamaica

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Men’s National Team is in Austin for the first-ever World Cup qualifier in the Lone Star State.

The U.S. host Jamaica Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium for the fourth of 14 qualifiers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. are training at St. David’s Performance Center this week before kickoff against Jamaica.

The U.S. will travel to Panama for a Sunday game and host Costa Rica to close out the second set of qualifying during the international break. U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams told the Associated Press the team is focused on one game at a time after earning five points during the first three games.

“Maybe we were just a little bit naive and we didn’t really know what to expect, and that’s why we had to use those first three games as a learning process,” Adams said according to the AP.

During the first break, the U.S. drew at El Salvador 0-0 and at home against Canada 1-1 before taking all three points at Honduras in the final game. The come-from-behind 4-1 win at Honduras gave the U.S. five total points and the third-place spot in the current table on goal differential.

The top three teams are guaranteed a spot in the World Cup while the fourth-place finisher goes to the international playoff.

The USMNT’s all-time record against Jamaica is 18-3-8. The U.S. defeated Jamaica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals from Arlington, Texas in July.

How to watch U.S. vs. Jamaica

When: Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

TV/Stream: ESPN2, Univision and TUDN