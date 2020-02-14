Stylist hoping to set world record at Austin Marathon for longest fashion runway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas stylist is hoping to set a record while running in the Austin marathon on Sunday.

Drake Muyinza is planning to change outfits every four miles of the 26.2-mile course to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest fashion runway. The current record is two miles, according to the Austin Marathon website.

Muyinza is an Austin-based stylist who works with Reb Vintage Styling, and each look he will achieve will be styled with clothes from local vintage sellers.

He will also be showing off his own personal style, paying homage to his home country, Uganda, finishing the race with accessories internationally designed by his best friend, Clare Asiimwe.

His Guinness World Record application is still pending.

Digital Reporter Chelsea Moreno will have more on KXAN News at 4:30 p..m. Check back in this story to find out Muyinza’s strategy for beating a world record.