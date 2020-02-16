Live Now
Thousands run in the 2020 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon
bordertourbanner/

Runner proposes to his girlfriend at the Austin Marathon finish line

Austin Marathon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon ended on a romantic note for this runner – when he proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line.

After crossing the line, Mark Pinales dropped to one knee and popped the question to Tiffany Nguyen, and she said yes.

Footage from the marathon shows Mark, from Round Rock, and Tiffany, from Sioux City, Iowa, locked in an emotional embrace as other runners and spectators cheer them on.

(Picture: KXAN)

The couple originally met in Austin, and have been together for more than two years.

Mark said he only ran the marathon because Tiffany challenged him to do so three months ago.

He ran with the engagement ring in his pocket for the entire 26.2 miles.

(Picture: KXAN)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News
austin marathon stream

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss