Thousands of runner get ready for the start of the 2022 Austin Marathon. (Nabil Remadna/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The time is almost here for the Austin Marathon. As the event gets closer, here is what you’ll need to know if you plan on being in downtown or central Austin, as there will be multiple closures the entire weekend.

The annual race kicks off at 9 a.m., Feb. 19. However, closures will begin starting Feb. 17.

Street closures

The first closure begins at 9 a.m. on East Ninth Street, between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street. Congress Avenue, between Ninth and 10th Streets will start at 4 p.m. Then, Congress Avenue, between Seventh Street and 11th Street start at 7 p.m.

Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez Street and 11th Street, as well as Riverside Drive, between South First Street and Lee Barton Road will start at 4 a.m., Feb. 18. Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth Seventh and 11th Street will remain open.

On race day, early closures begin at 2 a.m.. The race route closes at 6 a.m., and major cross street will remain open until runners arrive.

The race day street closure schedule can be viewed below:

Mile Route Street Cross street Route Street closes at Cross street closes at Re-opens at 0 Congress Ave. Cesar Chavez St. 3 a.m. 3 a.m. 9 a.m. 1 S. Congress Ave. Gibson St. 5 a.m. 5 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 2 S. Congress Ave. Oltorf St. 5 a.m. 7 a.m. 8 a.m. 3 S. Congress Ave. Ben White Blvd. 5 a.m. 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 4 S. 1st St. Lightsey Rd. 5 a.m. 7:15 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 5 S. 1st St. W. Mary St. 5 a.m. 7:15 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 6 S. 1st St. Riverside Dr. 5 a.m. 7:15 a.m. 9 a.m. 7 W. Cesar Chavez St. Lamar Blvd. 5 a.m. N/A 9:40 a.m. 8 Stephen F. Austin Dr. Atlanta St. 5 a.m. N/A 9:40 a.m. 9 Lake Austin Blvd. Jasper 5 a.m. N/A 10 a.m. 10 Enfield Rd. Pecos St. 6 a.m. 7:45 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 11 Enfield Rd. Winstead Ln. 6 a.m. 7:50 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12 15th St. Lamar Blvd. 6 a.m. N/A 10:45 a.m. 13 Guadalupe St. W. 23rd St. 6 a.m. 8:05 a.m 10:45 a.m. 14 Guadalupe St. W. 33rd St. 6 a.m. 8:10 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 15 Speedway W. 42nd St. 6 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 16 Red River St. Park Blvd. 6 a.m. 8:20 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 17 Duval St. E. 33rd St. 6 a.m. 8:25 a.m. 11:45 a.m. 18 E. Dean Keeton St. Red River St. 6 a.m. 8:30 a.m. noon 19 Chicon St. E. 13th St 6 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m. 20 N. Pleasant Valley Rd. Webberville Rd. 6 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 21 Tillery St. Goodwin Ave. 6 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 22 E. 5th St. Allen St. 6 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 1 p.m. 23 E. Cesar Chavez St. Tillery St. 6 a.m. 8:50 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 24 E. Cesar Chavez St. Caney St. 6 a.m. 9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. 25 Waller St. E. 5th St. 6 a.m. 9 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 26 11th St. San Jacinto Blvd. 6 a.m. 5 a.m. 2 p.m.

MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic the day of the race. Ben White Boulevard and FM2222 will remain open for eastbound and westbound travel, the traffic guide says. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel. Organizers say closures are submitted to those programs ahead of race day.

The marathon traffic guide said you shouldn’t assume you can cross the course during the marathon on race day.

Feb. 19 race schedule

Full and half marathon start – 7 a.m.

Austin Marathon 5K benefitting Paramount Theatre start – 7:45 a.m.

Half marathon course closes – 11 a.m.

Full marathon course closes – 2 p.m.

Marathon course

The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.

Then, runners will head north on South First Street.

Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.

Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.

Next, the runners will head toward the UT-Austin campus, traveling down Guadalupe Street and north to 45th Street.

The course heads toward east Austin at Dean Keeton Street and underneath Interstate 35.

Next, runners will go down Chicon Street to 12th Street to Tillery Street.

From there, runners will connect with 5th Street and, subsequently, East Cesar Chavez Street on their way to downtown Austin.

The marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.

Click here for traffic maps and more information on Austin Marathon closures.