How a Leander dad raising money for a deadly disease, a priest and a stylist did at the Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a check back in on the stories KXAN brought you ahead of the Austin Marathon on Sunday.

More than 15,000 runners competed in the race including a dad from Leander raising money for the disease that affects his sons, a priest in a cassock and a stylist who changed outfits every four miles.

Here’s how each of them did.

Tim Revell walks away with his son, Andrew, after finishing his 15th Austin Marathon. (KXAN Photo: Julie Karam)

Tim Revell started running and raising awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy 15 years ago.

“It’s significant because not everybody gets the opportunity to run 15 marathons in a row every year,” Revell told KXAN Photojournalist Julie Karam. “It’s significant because every year that we get to do it as a family, it’s a reminder how precious life is and the fact that we have health and the strength to do it every year, it’s a special reminder to take each day as a gift.”

Revell and his family were devastated when his sons were diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

But he was determined to turn that mess into a message. He started running marathons to raise money for research into the deadly disease. There is no known cure for muscular dystrophy.

Revell crossed the finish line Sunday for the same reason he did fifteen years ago: his sons.

I hope that everybody can appreciate every day like we do. My wife and I appreciate our children every single day. Our children are a blessing form the Lord so we just take it in every single day. This is a special moment being able to finish one of these. It’s a grind, this is a tough course and anybody that finishes this is a special person. It takes heart and grit and you never give up. Tim Revell

David Peters hangs out by the finish line after running the 2020 Austin Marathon in his cassock. (Photo: David Peters)

The Rev. David Peters trained to set a Guinness World Record during the race Sunday: the fastest 26.2 mile run in a cassock.

He previously told KXAN’s Chris Davis that he finds evidence of his faith in the hobby he loves.

Peters said he had to beat four hours and 16 minutes while running the marathon wearing a cassock — a floor-length traditional Episcopal priest garment.

Peters checked in at 4:06:50, at least ten minutes under the record.

He told KXAN Anchor Sydney Benter he applied to Guinness weeks ago and now has to submit a packet of witness statements and photos to officially take the tile.

Drake Muyinza poses in his vintage styled outfit ahead of the 2020 Austin Marathon. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

Drake Muyinza is an Austin-based stylist who also set out to break a record during the Austin Marathon Sunday.

His goal was to turn the 26.2 mile course into the longest fashion runway in the world–all the while wearing various vintage ensembles.

He planned to change outfits every four miles.

“Putting together a project like this and the work that I’ve been able to do has all come from a standpoint of being inspired when my partner and I moved to Austin two years ago, and it was a time for us to rediscover ourselves and to try something new,” he explained. Muyinza said he found a home in the vintage fashion scene. “This is the community that has welcomed me and received me and given me the permission to experiment and be whatever and whoever I want to be, so that’s boosted my confidence a lot. “ Drake Muyinza

He also had an extra surprise at the end for those cheering at the finish line: a dance routine.