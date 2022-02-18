COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place for the Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon is happening as scheduled in 2022 after having to postpone in 2021, but the race is going to look a little different than it did pre-pandemic.

“The marathon has worked closely with APH and our event staff to take into consideration the situations that would occur during a marathon where there would be increased transmission,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, said.

Walkes said there are going to be staggered start times, several finish lines and masks will be handed out at the end of the race, among other mitigation strategies. Walkes said they specifically focused on areas where people might be breathing heavily during the race, gathering and runners would not be wearing masks.

Participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test that’s less than 72 hours old. There will also be portions of the race that are only accessible to participants and staff.

High Five Events, which runs the Ascension Seton Marathon, says it has been on COVID-19 task forces and that it reviewed other event plans to create the safest plan for this race.

Below is the COVID-19 mitigation plan for the marathon which can also be viewed on the marathon’s website.

Austin Marathon COVID-19 mitigation plan (Courtesy Austin Marathon)

The 2021 Austin Marathon was postponed due to COVID-19 and they weren’t alone.

Marathons around the world have had to change their plans amid the pandemic. The Boston Marathon canceled its 2020 events announced at the end of October that its 2021 event would be postponed until at least the fall. The New York Marathon was also canceled this year. Other races provided virtual options or only allowed elite runners like the Tokyo Marathon.