Austin Marathon: How to avoid traffic, closures on race day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon is back in action Sunday morning for the first time in two years. If you’re planning to travel through downtown and central Austin Sunday, you’ll need to be aware of multiple closures Friday through Sunday.

The first wave of runners will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, but roads in the downtown area will begin to close Friday and Saturday night.

East Ninth Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street and Congress Avenue between Seventh Street and 11th Street will be closed Friday after 8 p.m.

Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez Street and 11th Street as well as Riverside Drive between South First Street and Lee Barton Road will be closed Saturday.

MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic Sunday. Ben White Boulevard and FM2222 will remain open for eastbound and westbound travel, the traffic guide says. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel. Organizers say closures are submitted to those programs ahead of race day.

The marathon traffic guide says you shouldn’t assume you can cross the course during the marathon Sunday morning.

According to the guide, “the City of Austin will shut down all roads along the course by 6 a.m. Sunday. Course crossings at major intersections will remain open until just before the first runner arrives. The intersections will remain closed while runners are present and will reopen following the final runner.”

Sunday race schedule

Full and half marathon start – 7 a.m.

Austin Marathon 5K benefitting Paramount Theatre start – 7:45 a.m.

Half marathon course closes – 11 a.m.

Full marathon course closes – 2 p.m.

Marathon Course

The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.

Then, runners will head north on South First Street.

Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.

Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.

Next, the runners will head toward the UT-Austin campus, traveling down Guadalupe Street and north to 45th Street.

The course heads toward east Austin at Dean Keeton Street and underneath Interstate 35.

Next, runners will go down Chicon Street to 12th Street to Tillery Street.

From there, runners will connect with 5th Street and, subsequently, East Cesar Chavez Street on their way to downtown Austin.

The marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.

Check here for traffic maps and more information on Austin Marathon closures.