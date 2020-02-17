2020 Austin Marathon was delayed due to ‘traffic safety concerns’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday’s start to the 2020 Austin Marathon took some time to get going — around 40 minutes longer than expected.

Thousands of runners were forced to wait near the starting line in downtown Austin Sunday morning as organizers pushed back the start time from 7 to 7:40 a.m.

Austin Marathon race officials apologized for the delay on social media platforms Sunday afternoon stating the delay was due to “traffic safety concerns beyond our control.”

Race organizers added that they worked with city officials and Austin Police to “fully resolve” the “issue” before the race started, but declined to provide a more detailed clarification of the issue.

William Bertrand won the men’s category of the Austin Marathon. The 25-year-old from San Francisco finished with a time of 2:28:12. Round Rock native Sarah Jackson earned first in the women’s category with a time of 2:55:18.