LIVE: 2020 Austin Marathon race coverage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K are winding through the streets of Austin Sunday.

FloSports is live streaming the marathon Sunday. Watch it above or on KXAN’s Austin Marathon page

The Austin Marathon started in 1992. Since then, the race reports the Austin Marathon has grown to be the 25th largest in the United States. More than 17,000 runners will participate and see Austin landmarks along the route.

“They race along open roads that pass iconic landmarks such as UT Tower, The I Love You Mural and Lady Bird Lake,” the marathon’s website said. “Runners enjoy miles of Austin unique neighborhoods such as South Congress and Hyde Park and are greeted by cheering crowds. As they close in on the finish line in front of the Texas State Capitol on historic Congress Ave the action is captured by Live coverage and displayed on jumbotrons in the festival.”

