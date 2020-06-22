Austin man takes on ‘The Longest Day’ race during 14-hour run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man scratched out the impossible this weekend.

Joel Runyon set out and successfully finished “The Longest Day” race on Saturday as part of a branding community called “Impossible”.

Runyon ran more than 100 laps for 14 hours straight at Del Valle’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The “Impossible” community helps motivate people to push their limits by taking on impossible challenges. On the first day of summer, Runyon joined 20 others from across the world to celebrate with the race.

“I did 104 laps on this, but we had a guy from England who did 332 laps. Yeah, it’s nuts,” Runyon said about the objective.

Runyon says hopes to do the same challenge next year. Some previous challenges have raised more than $300,000 for schools and children across the world.