Austin ISD football season will begin with only 25% stadium capacity, masks required

A view of downtown Austin from House Park before the Anderson-McCallum football game on Oct. 2 (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second football season in a row, Austin Independent School District football teams will perform at 25% stadium capacity. The announcement comes as area schools figure out how to approach in-person learning and events amid surging COVID-19 cases and contention over face masking in schools.

The local football pre-season has already been impacted by COVID-19, with Travis High School’s Friday football scrimmage canceled after San Antonio ISD canceled all out-of-district competition until the new season begins.

Austin ISD Athletics Director Leal Anderson told KXAN on Friday he’s encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated.

Anderson said there will be new vaccination hubs for all AISD students starting the week of Aug. 30. As for gameday next Friday, masks will also be required from all spectators.

But Anderson isn’t considering canceling all out-of-district scrimmages like San Antonio ISD did. He said the mental benefits of sports are necessary for kids right now.

“It’s finding that balance of giving our kids an opportunity to play and doing it as safely as we can,” Anderson said.