AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High School head baseball coach William Brown was arrested Thursday for assault, according to a letter from Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford.

The investigation stemmed from an incident reported Wednesday about an incident between a student and coach, the letter said.

For now, Austin High Athletic Director Bernard Riley will serve as acting head baseball coach, Melvin said in the letter.

KXAN reached out to the school, but it declined to make a comment on the incident Friday.

We are working to get more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.