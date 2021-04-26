Austin Gilgronis stay scorching hot with win over defending champions

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Gilgronis stamped an exclamation point on its current four-game winning streak, blowing out the previous two-time defending champion Seattle Seawolves with a 42-15 win.

A tight contest in the first half turned into a route when the AG reeled off 20 unanswered for the statement win.

The Gilgronis shook off an early season slump of back-to-back losses to become the hottest team in Major League Rugby.

To celebrate the victory, the Gilgronis will get a week off the schedule, playing next at the New England Free Jacks on May 8. You can watch the game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

How to find KBVO