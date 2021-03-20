Austin Gilgronis drop season opener to Utah

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Gilgronis were fired up for their season opener against the Utah Warriors on their home turf at Bold Stadium.

Saturday night’s match was the first one that has taken place since COVID-19 put a halt on the season in 2020.

The Gilgronis came up short in their 2021 debut though, dropping the match to the Warriors by a score of 30-28.

They’ll get a little extra time to bounce back, as their next matchup will be eight days from the opener.

Next week, they hope to play rude hosts (on the field at least) to the San Diego Legion. The game will be Sunday at 7pm, also played on the field of Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas. The match will be shown on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown on KBVO.